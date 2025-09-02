Kurdistan, US reaffirm commitment to counterterrorism partnership

2025-09-02T15:39:46+00:00

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with Admiral Charles Brad Cooper, commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), on Tuesday in Erbil to review security cooperation and counterterrorism.

According to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, talks focused on US relations with both Iraq and the Region, emphasizing military coordination and the ongoing threat of ISIS in Iraq and Syria, while also addressing ties between Erbil and Baghdad.

Barzani expressed appreciation for US support in training and equipping the Peshmerga and for backing reform initiatives within the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs. He reaffirmed Kurdistan’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with Washington.

Admiral Cooper underscored his country’s commitment to expanding joint efforts against terrorism and tackling broader regional security challenges.

