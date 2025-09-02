Kurdistan, US reaffirm commitment to counterterrorism partnership

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with Admiral Charles Brad Cooper, commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), on Tuesday in Erbil to review security cooperation and counterterrorism.

According to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, talks focused on US relations with both Iraq and the Region, emphasizing military coordination and the ongoing threat of ISIS in Iraq and Syria, while also addressing ties between Erbil and Baghdad.

Barzani expressed appreciation for US support in training and equipping the Peshmerga and for backing reform initiatives within the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs. He reaffirmed Kurdistan’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with Washington.

I'm pleased to receive Admiral Brad Cooper of the U.S. Central Command today in ErbiI. I reiterated our gratitude to the U.S. for its support to the Kurdistan Region and Iraq in combating terrorism. We value our strong partnership with the U.S. and continue to work together to… — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) September 2, 2025

Admiral Cooper underscored his country’s commitment to expanding joint efforts against terrorism and tackling broader regional security challenges.