Kurdistan Regional Parliament elections: candidates number announced

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Office of the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) in Erbil, the Kurdistan Region's (KRI) capital, announced the number of candidates from each party competing in the Regional Parliament elections.

The IHEC Chief, Marwan Mohammed, told Shafaq News Agency that "the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) submitted a list of 190 candidates for the elections, while the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) nominated 172 candidates.”

He added, "The People's Front Alliance presented 121 candidates, the Al-Mawqif Alliance 74 candidates, the Kurdistan Islamic Union 71 candidates, and the Kurdistan Justice Group 59 candidates."

"With the candidate lists submission deadline passed, we are now vetting names for the Regional Parliament elections. The Commission's procedures are ongoing," he affirmed.

IHEC’s spokesperson, Jumana Al-Ghalai, said that “the registration process has resulted in 139 lists and 13 parties. There are also 19 individual candidates from the Christian component.”

Al-Ghalai explained that Christian candidates are allocated as follows: 7 in Erbil, 4 in al-Sulaymaniyah, and 8 in Duhok. The Turkmen component has 20 candidates, with 14 in Erbil and 6 in al-Sulaymaniyah. In total, there are 85 individual candidates.

In this context, she affirmed that the candidate draw is set to start in the first half of August.