Exclusive: KDP condemns “political defamation”, calls for democratic Kurdish elections

Shafaq News / On Sunday, Ashwaq al-Jaff, a member of the Central Committee of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), called on all parties participating in the upcoming Kurdistan Regional Parliament elections to “adhere to democratic principles during their campaigns.”

Al-Jaff told Shafaq News, "The democratic process relies on the results of the ballot boxes, so it is crucial to avoid attacking the KDP to gain votes."

She noted, "Parties that have delivered tangible services to their constituents, particularly the people of Kurdistan, should not need to engage in political defamation. Instead, it is sufficient for them to organize these services effectively, allowing voters to make their choices freely in the parliamentary elections."

Warnings Against Electoral Attacks

The KDP Central Committee member warned that "attacking and creating problems between the parties participating in the elections is an undemocratic behavior that fosters discord among a single people living in one place with common interests and goals."

"The election campaign should focus on presenting achieved projects and future plans to voters calmly and democratically."

Al-Jaff considered that "those targeting the KDP are the ones who have not provided any services to their constituencies and therefore resort to attacking the party to gain electoral votes."

KDP and Public Trust

Speaking about the party's performance, Al-Jaff emphasized the "KDP's confidence in its supporters in the Region and the projects it has delivered to serve the people," noting that "the party has defended the Region's entity and people's interests without compromising their rights."

Moreover, she praised the Prime Minister’s performance, highlighting that he "insisted on ensuring the Kurdish people's entitlements according to the Iraqi Constitution, despite the pressures and repeated attacks he faced."

“He did not compromise the rights of the citizens in the Region."

Outstanding Issues with Baghdad

Al-Jaff addressed the unresolved issues between the Kurdistan Regional and federal governments, explaining, "The problem is not limited to employee salaries but includes other important issues such as Article 140 of the Constitution, Oil and Gas Law, the Federal Service Council, the Federal Court, Peshmerga rights, Kirkuk militarization, and Sinjar file."

Furthermore, she confirmed that Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani's government’s work program addresses key issues concerning Kurdish people's rights. “Al-Sudani government is the first to engage in dialogue with Kurdistan, a long-standing request from the Region.”

“This dialogue, grounded in presenting authentic documents, has highlighted the Kurdish rights in these matters.”

In this context, Al-Jaff expressed regret over some entities obstructing the implementation of this program, particularly those related to the rights of Kurdish citizens, accusing them of “exploiting crises and attacking the President of the Region and the Prime Minister to destabilize the situation.”

PUK Statements

Regarding the remarks by Bafel Talabani, President of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), on the necessity of PUK's approval for any candidate for the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), she asserted that “the election ballots will ultimately decide who will become the Prime Minister.”

“Those who have not served the people of Kurdistan should avoid attacking the Prime Minister for electoral gains," she pointed out.

Election Preparations

Preparations for the sixth Kurdistan Regional Parliament elections are underway amid significant political and economic challenges, including complex relations between the Kurdish and federal governments, as well as various internal issues within the Region.

The Kurdish political arena is bustling with activity as competing parties launch their election campaigns, preparing to attract voters by showcasing past achievements and presenting new visions for the Region's future.

Election campaigns are urged to focus on fairness and democratic principles, prioritizing ideas and projects over personal or political attacks. This call comes amid concerns that some parties might employ undemocratic tactics to secure votes, which could threaten the political and public unity in the KRI.

On Thursday, the Kurdistan Regional Election Commission, which operates under Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission, conducted its fifth election simulation ahead of the parliamentary elections scheduled for next month.

Back in June, President Nechirvan Barzani issued a Regional decree setting October 20, 2024, as the official date for the Kurdistan parliamentary elections.