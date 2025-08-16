Kurdistan Region to establish specialized tourist police unit

Shafaq News – Erbil

The Kurdistan Regional Tourism Authority is planning a specialized police unit to protect visitors and enhance services as domestic and international tourism surges.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Amal Jalal, Head of the Tourism Authority, revealed that the project has reached its final stages after receiving official approvals, with the first phase set to recruit 165 personnel.

Noting that an agreement between Erbil and Baghdad on staffing quotas had previously delayed recruitment, Jalal confirmed that the Tourist Police Unit will operate under the Ministry of Interior, with tasks including monitoring tourist areas, providing guidance, and ensuring health services for visitors.

Tourism in the Kurdistan Region has expanded rapidly, reaching more than eight million visitors in 2024, up from about 700,000 in 2015. Key destinations include Erbil, known for its ancient citadel; Al-Sulaymaniyah’s cultural sites; and Rawanduz’s canyons and waterfalls. Religious and historical sites such as Lalish, Alqosh, and Mar Mattai Monastery also attract both domestic and international tourists.

In 2024, tourism establishments earned roughly 400.7 billion Iraqi dinars ($272.5 million), a 72.7% increase from the previous year. Authorities are also aiming for 20 million visitors annually by 2030.