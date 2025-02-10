Kurdistan Region strengthens global presence at Dubai Summit

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani arrived, on Monday, in the United Arab Emirates, leading a government delegation to the World Government Summit in Dubai.

The summit, running from February. 11 to 13, gathers global leaders, experts, and policymakers to discuss key issues such as governance, technology, sustainability, and economic development.

During the summit, Barzani is expected to meet with heads of state and senior officials to discuss strengthening ties between the Kurdistan Region and participating countries. “Our discussions will focus on expanding cooperation in critical areas such as the economy, investment, and trade, while also addressing the evolving political situation in Iraq and the broader region,” Barzani’s office said in an official statement.