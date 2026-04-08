Kurdistan Region president welcomes US-Iran ceasefire agreement

Kurdistan Region president welcomes US-Iran ceasefire agreement
2026-04-08T08:45:01+00:00

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani welcomed Wednesday the ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran on Wednesday, calling it an important step toward de-escalation and the protection of civilians.

Barzani expressed appreciation for the efforts of all parties that contributed to facilitating the agreement and urged all sides to uphold the commitment in good faith.

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