Kurdistan Region president welcomes US-Iran ceasefire agreement
Shafaq News- Erbil
Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani welcomed Wednesday the ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran on Wednesday, calling it an important step toward de-escalation and the protection of civilians.
Barzani expressed appreciation for the efforts of all parties that contributed to facilitating the agreement and urged all sides to uphold the commitment in good faith.
I welcome the ceasefire agreement between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran. This development represents an important step toward de-escalation, the protection of civilians, and the restoration of constructive dialogue. We appreciate the efforts of all…— Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) April 8, 2026