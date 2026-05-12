Kurdistan Region hits drivers with $30 fine for littering from vehicles

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Regional Government's Interior Ministry began enforcing a 40,000-dinar ($30) fine against anyone who throws waste from a vehicle onto public streets or open spaces, effective immediately.

Heman Mirani, director general of the ministry's administrative bureau, said the measure took effect on May 12, 2026, and applies to both drivers and passengers. “Throwing waste from vehicles will no longer be considered normal or acceptable,” he stated.