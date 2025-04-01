Kurdistan Region grants Eid leave to over 50 inmates

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region of Iraq has granted temporary leave to over 50 inmates for the Eid al-Fitr holiday, the Directorate of Reform announced on Tuesday.

The week-long leave applies to 52 prisoners who have served more than 75% of their sentences. Those convicted of murder or terrorism-related charges are not eligible, according to directorate spokesperson Khalid Mohammed.

The 52 inmates include 24 from Erbil, 17 from Sulaymaniyah, and 11 from Duhok correctional facilities.

Inmates approved for leave must provide financial and personal guarantees and report daily to the nearest police station in their area of residence. Authorities noted the leave may be extended based on compliance with the conditions.