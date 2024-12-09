Iran urges Iraq to address cases of 499 Iranian prisoners

Shafaq News/ Tehran urged Baghdad to address the cases of 499 Iranian citizens currently imprisoned in Iraq, Iranian official announced on Monday.

During a meeting with an Iraqi judicial delegation, the Advisor to The Head of The Iranian Judiciary, Khosro Hakimi stated, “There are four cooperation agreements between the two countries, covering prisoner transfers, extradition of criminals, cooperation in criminal legal matters, and judicial collaboration on criminal issues. These agreements are being properly implemented, and legal and judicial interactions between the two countries continue.”

There are 499 Iranian citizens imprisoned in Iraq and 125 Iraqi citizens imprisoned in Iran, according to Hakimi.

He further noted that in February 2019, judicial cooperation agreements were signed during a visit by the head of the Iranian judiciary to Iraq.

Referring to last year’s measures, Hakimi stated, “These measures included developing a legal and judicial cooperation action plan between the Iranian judiciary and Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council during the visit of the Council's president to Iran. They also encompassed the memorandum of understandings from the first and second rounds of the Joint Judicial Committee meetings on counterterrorism, along with other judicial agreements, including cooperation with the Secretary of the Human Rights Commission between the two countries.”