Kurdistan delivers Tehran ten Prisoners

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) handed over ten prisoners to Iran today, Tuesday. The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs (MOLSA) said.

The Kurdish and Iranian representatives signed the completion of the 4th stage of the prisoners’ exchange memorandum at the Haj Omran border crossing.

The Director-General of the Directorate of Social Reform in Kurdistan, Ahmed Najm al-Din, said that the prisoners’ exchange between KRG and Iran is based on a 2014 agreement between Iraq and Iran under Law No. (6) of the Parliament.