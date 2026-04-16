Kurdistan Region commemorates victims of 1987 Baathist chemical attacks

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Region on Thursday marked the anniversary of the 1987 chemical attack on Kurdish villages, describing the assault as one of the most serious crimes carried out under Iraq’s former Baathist regime, while renewing calls for compensation for victims’ families.

In a statement, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani commemorated the victims of the chemical bombardment of Balisan, Sheikh Wasanan and the Khoshnawati Valley, noting that the attacks marked the start of a broader pattern of chemical strikes against Kurdish civilians.

Describing the 1987 operation as a major crime targeting “not only people but also the land and natural surroundings of Kurdistan,” he noted that the affected areas had long supported the Kurdish cause and the Peshmerga.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani also marked the anniversary, honoring the victims and pointing to what he described as the sacrifices of residents in the affected areas. In a post on X, he reiterated calls for Baghdad to compensate families of Anfal victims.

On the 39th anniversary of the chemical attacks on Balisan, Sheikh Wasanan, and Khoshnawati Valley, we honor the martyrs of this massacre with pride and reverence, and express deep appreciation for the struggle and sacrifice of the resilient people of these areas.We emphasize… pic.twitter.com/I5pwrlMS6v — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) April 16, 2026

About the Genocide

Carried out on April 16, 1987, the chemical attacks killed 263 people and injured more than 620. The assault forms part of the Anfal campaign, which began in 1986, escalated in 1988, and continued through 1989.

Led by Ali Hassan al-Majid —infamously known as “Chemical Ali,” he served as Secretary General of the Baath Party’s Northern Bureau and military governor of the region, while military operations were commanded by former Iraqi Defense Minister Sultan Hashim. On May 3, 2011, the Iraqi High Criminal Court classified the Anfal campaign as a “crime against humanity and genocide,” convicting al-Majid, who was also responsible for the chemical attack on Halabja. He received a death sentence and was executed on January 25, 2010.