Kurdistan Region celebrates sixth anniversary of independence referendum

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Kurdistan Region marked the sixth anniversary of its independence referendum with celebrations held in various regions, including disputed areas outside the Region.

The referendum took place on September 25, 2017, with 92% of the votes cast in favor of independence and a 72% participation rate. However, the results were frozen, and the Iraqi government imposed punitive measures in response to the referendum, which was widely opposed by other nations. While the Kurdistan Region views the referendum as a democratic expression of the Kurdish people's voice, the Iraqi government considers it unconstitutional and an attempt to dismantle Iraq.