Kurdistan Region President and German Minister Discuss Bilateral Relations and Cooperation

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani held talks with German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Svenja Schulze, in Berlin, focusing on strengthening relations between Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and Germany.
According to a statement from the Kurdish presidency, the meeting addressed the development of relations between Germany, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, as well as the situation in Sinjar, the plight of the Yazidi community, internally displaced persons, and refugees in the region.
The detrimental effects of climate change on Iraq were highlighted.
President Barzani thanked Germany for its "support and cooperation" with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, emphasizing Erbil's keenness to enhance relations with Berlin.
In contrast, Minister Schultze reiterated Germany's “unwavering” support for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, reaffirming the commitment to ongoing cooperation, particularly in areas of significance such as investment and comprehensive training across various sectors.
The discussions also emphasized the need to diversify economic resources to address the challenges of climate change in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.