Kurdistan Region Government signs 1-billion-dinar contract for Halabja structural plan

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Sasan Awni, the Minister of Municipalities and Tourism in the Kurdistan Region, announced that the Halabja structural plan has been awarded to a prominent foreign company.

The announcement came during a joint press conference with Halabja Governor Azad Tawfiq and Azkar Murad, a representative of the "Khatib and Alami" company.

The contract signing ceremony took place at the Ministry's building in Erbil, with a reporter from Shafaq News in attendance.

Minister Awni stated, "The structural plan will be implemented within 450 days, at a cost exceeding one billion dinars (approximately $820,000) from the budget of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)."

Awni highlighted the reputation of the selected company, noting, "The company executing the main plan for Halabja is Khatib and Alami, which is highly reputable and advanced in the Middle East.”

“It has previously executed many structural plans in the Region, including the Green Belt in Erbil and several other major projects."

During the conference, Murad emphasized the significance of the project, saying, "This project is extremely important for us, as we have many projects similar to this one in the Region."

In turn, Governor Tawfiq affirmed, "Signing this contract is crucial for Halabja, which is expanding daily and requires a structural plan."

Notably, Khatib & Alami, a multidisciplinary consulting firm specializing in urban and regional planning, architecture, and engineering, provides clients with an integrated approach to meet the growing demand for reliable project delivery systems.