Kurdistan Region Election Commission: 160 complaints registered, over 200,000 votes annulled

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Nabard Omar, head of the Kurdistan Region Election Commission of the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), announced the registration of approximately 160 complaints and the annulment of over 200,000 votes in the recent sixth parliamentary elections in the Region.

During a joint press conference held with the Commission's spokesperson Aysar Yasin and Waleed Khalid, director of the Department of Information Technology and a member of the Kurdistan Parliament Election Administration, Omar confirmed that "the elections were very successful."

“6,318 polling stations were opened in the Region, and there were no issues except for 26 stations in Erbil, Duhok, and Al-Sulaymaniyah,” he added.

Omar further noted, “The voter turnout was high compared to the 2021 elections; the total number of invalid votes in 2021 was about 197,000, whereas in this election, it reached 208,000.”

For his part, Yasin affirmed that “the Commission has not registered any serious complaints so far.”

Notably, Kurdistan’s sixth Parliamentary elections took place on Sunday, where 1,091 candidates competed for 100 seats, five of which are reserved for minority groups.