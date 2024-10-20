IHEC: Preliminary results of the Kurdistan elections to be announced 24 hours after voting

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Independent High Electoral Commission of Iraq (IHEC) confirmed that the preliminary results of the Kurdistan Region's parliamentary elections will be announced 24 hours after the general voting closes.

Nebras Abu Souda, the IHEC's assistant media spokesman, told Shafaq News Agency, “The preliminary results will include both general and special voting results.”

“Complaints regarding the election process can be submitted on election day and up to 48 hours after the polls close,” she noted. “These complaints can focus on the conduct of the election process and its management.”

Regarding appeals, Abu Souda explained, “They are submitted after the announcement of results and are categorized into three types: red, green, and yellow appeals, depending on the evidence provided.”

Furthermore, she confirmed that those objecting to the election results have the right to submit appeals within three days after the final results are announced.

After the appeals are submitted, they are reviewed by the competent judicial authority within the legally defined period, after which the final election results are ratified.

Voting for the sixth round of the Kurdistan Parliament elections commenced on Sunday following the completion of the special voting for military and security forces two days earlier.

The IHEC opened 1,622 polling stations at 07:00 a.m. for eligible residents across the Region, with a total of 2,683,618 eligible voters out of 2,899,578 registered voters.

The commission announced on Friday that 97% of voters in the special voting—comprising 215,960 members of the Peshmerga and internal security forces—had participated, confirming that the process ran smoothly with no significant violations reported.

A total of 1,091 candidates from both genders are competing for 100 seats in the Kurdistan Parliament, five of which are reserved for minority groups. This number has been reduced from 11 seats following a decision by the Federal Supreme Court, Iraq's highest judicial authority.