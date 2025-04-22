Kurdistan Press Day: Leader Barzani hails media’s defense of Kurdish identity

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani marked Kurdish Journalism Day by highlighting the media’s pivotal role in defending Kurdish identity and advancing the national cause.

In a statement commemorating the 127th anniversary of the first Kurdish newspaper Kurdistan, founded by Mir Miqdad Medhet Bedirkhan, and the 27th anniversary of the Kurdistan Union of Journalists, Barzani praised journalists for their contributions to raising awareness, preserving the Kurdish language, and promoting peace and coexistence.

He described the Kurdish press as “a powerful tool for communicating the just cause of the Kurdish people to the world,” calling on media professionals to uphold high standards of professionalism while protecting the values and interests of the Kurdish nation.