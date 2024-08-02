Kurdistan President congratulates Yazidis on Summer Festival

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani extended his congratulations to Yazidis in Kurdistan, Iraq, and around the world on the occasion of the Yazidi summer festival.

In a statement, Barzani said, "On the occasion of the Yazidi summer festival (Çelê Havînê), I extend my warmest congratulations to the Prince of the Yazidis, the members of the Yazidi Spiritual Council, and all our Yazidi brothers and sisters in Kurdistan, Iraq, and all over the world. I wish them a safe and happy holiday."

Barzani added, "On this occasion, we once again reassure all our Yazidi citizens that we will always be their support and protector of their rights and demands. We will do everything in our power in all fields to serve them. Happy holidays to everyone, and may you be well every year."

The Yazidis are a religious minority primarily residing in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. They have a distinct religious tradition that combines elements of Zoroastrianism, Islam, Christianity, and other faiths. The community has faced significant persecution, most notably from ISIS, which led to widespread displacement and atrocities against the Yazidis.

The Yazidi summer festival, known as Çelê Havînê, is one of the most important religious events for the community. It marks the peak of the summer season and includes various religious rituals, community gatherings, and festive celebrations.