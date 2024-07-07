Kurdistan President Barzani extends Islamic New Year greetings

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, extended his congratulations on the occasion of the Islamic New Year (the Hijri New Year,) calling for the provision of better services to the people and the country.

“On the occasion of the blessed month of Muharram and the start of the new year 1446 in the Islamic calendar, I warmly extend my congratulations to all Muslims in the Kurdistan region, Iraq, and the world. I hope that the new year brings success, happiness, and prosperity to everyone, along with peace, tranquility, and stability,” President Barzani said in a statement.

“Let us all take this blessed occasion as an opportunity to embrace further the culture of mutual acceptance, coexistence, and tolerance among all religious and ethnic communities in Kurdistan and Iraq. Together, we can collaborate to serve our people and our country better,” he added.

“May every year be filled with joy, and may the Almighty protect us all.”