Kurdistan Parliament votes to extend mandate

Shafaq News agency's correspondent reported that the Kurdistan Islamic Union, the Islamic Group, and the independent MPs boycotted today's session.

Our reporter added that 80 out of 111 MPs voted to approve the decision.

For her part, MP of the Gorran movement, Shayan Kaka Salih al-Askary, submitted her resignation protesting the decision to extend the Parliament mandate.

Al-Askari said in a press conference she held in front of the parliament building that there is a legal gap in the decision and the vote should not have taken place.