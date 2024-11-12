Kurdistan Parliament releases new guide for incoming lawmakers

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Kurdistan Region's Parliament released a comprehensive parliamentary guide designed for incoming lawmakers as it prepares for its new legislative term.

Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent reported that the Parliament’s Research Center has published ten booklets as part of the guide to assist new representatives in adapting to their roles for the upcoming sixth legislative session.

At a press conference, Fouad Ahmed, Head of the Research Center, explained, “Given that over 80% of legislators are new with each session, a guide is essential to familiarize them with their duties.”

He added that the booklets cover all aspects of parliamentary work, including the internal rules of procedure and other topics essential to the responsibilities of a parliamentary member.

On Oct. 30, the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced the final results for the Kurdistan Region's sixth parliamentary elections, with over 72% voter turnout.

Head Judge Omar Ahmed Mohammed emphasized the secure and transparent voting process, which engaged 41,000 workers and was monitored by international and local observers.

In Al-Sulaymaniyah, the PUK won 15 of 38 seats, while the KDP led in Duhok and Erbil, securing 39 seats region-wide.

Of 2.9 million registered voters, 2.68 million were eligible, with a 97% turnout among Peshmerga and security forces. Over 1,000 candidates competed for 100 seats, including five reserved for minorities.