Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdistan Parliament ends the Automn Session

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-01-01T16:52:32+0000
Kurdistan Parliament ends the Automn Session

Shafaq News/ On December 31, 2021, the Presidency of the Kurdistan Parliament in a declaration announced ending the autumn session of the third year of the fifth term of Parliament, per Article 7 (paragraph 1) and Article 18 (paragraph 3) of Parliament's Internal Rules of Procedure.

"Each Parliament is 4 years ans each year has 2 sessions, spring and autumn," the statement said.

Parliament has completed its third year. The Presidency will in due course announce start of spring session of fourth year.

related

Kurdistan Parliament takes a disciplinary measure against the Head of the New Generation bloc

Date: 2021-03-31 14:14:25
Kurdistan Parliament takes a disciplinary measure against the Head of the New Generation bloc

Kurdistan Parliament calls on Turkey and the PKK to settle their conflict outside the region

Date: 2021-06-05 16:38:03
Kurdistan Parliament calls on Turkey and the PKK to settle their conflict outside the region

Two MPs of Gorran demand lifting immunity to appear before the court in Bashmaq case

Date: 2021-01-12 10:04:57
Two MPs of Gorran demand lifting immunity to appear before the court in Bashmaq case

“A show-off” behavior in the Kurdish Parliament, KRG spokesman says

Date: 2021-03-31 17:35:43
“A show-off” behavior in the Kurdish Parliament, KRG spokesman says

Faiq warns of a trend aimed at “weakening” the region's status

Date: 2021-06-06 07:56:28
Faiq warns of a trend aimed at “weakening” the region's status

Kurdistan Parliament submits a report on local refineries to KRG

Date: 2021-01-12 12:31:59
Kurdistan Parliament submits a report on local refineries to KRG

Kurdistan Parliament police prevent MP Farouk from attending today's session

Date: 2021-04-14 08:24:26
Kurdistan Parliament police prevent MP Farouk from attending today's session

Kurdistan's Minister of Natural resources to clarify the reasons for the high fuel prices in the Parliament

Date: 2021-06-15 16:56:43
Kurdistan's Minister of Natural resources to clarify the reasons for the high fuel prices in the Parliament