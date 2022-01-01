Kurdistan Parliament ends the Automn Session

Shafaq News/ On December 31, 2021, the Presidency of the Kurdistan Parliament in a declaration announced ending the autumn session of the third year of the fifth term of Parliament, per Article 7 (paragraph 1) and Article 18 (paragraph 3) of Parliament's Internal Rules of Procedure.

"Each Parliament is 4 years ans each year has 2 sessions, spring and autumn," the statement said.

Parliament has completed its third year. The Presidency will in due course announce start of spring session of fourth year.