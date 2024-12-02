Kurdistan Parliament convenes for first session, sets stage for leadership elections

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Kurdistan Parliament convened for its inaugural session of the new legislative term, with the attendance of senior officials, consuls, and diplomats.

The session's agenda includes procedural formalities, starting with the eldest member present, as head of the parliamentary bureau, administering the oath of office, and overseeing proceedings. This will be followed by swearing-in ceremonies for newly elected lawmakers, marking their formal induction into office.

Key decisions on the agenda included the election of a parliamentary speaker, deputy speaker, and secretary.

The newly elected leadership will assume the critical task of initiating the process for selecting the Kurdistan Region's president within 30 days.

The parliamentary elections held last October resulted in (a total of 100):

- Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP): 39 seats

- Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK): 23 seats

- New Generation Movement: 15 seats

- Kurdistan Islamic Union: 7 seats

- Halwest Movement: 4 seats

- Kurdistan Justice Group: 3 seats

- People's Front: 2 seats

- Change Movement (Gorran): 1 seat

- Kurdistan Regional Alliance: 1 seat

- Component Quota: 5 seats