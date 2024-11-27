New Kurdistan Parliament to hold first session next week

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region's Parliament is set to convene its inaugural session on Monday following the certification of the legislative election results held on October 20, 2024.

Saman Ahmed, the Parliament's media director, told Shafaq News, "The agenda must be released 48 hours before the session begins," confirming the Parliament’s readiness to proceed as scheduled.

On Tuesday, Dilshad Shehab, spokesperson for the Kurdistan Region Presidency, stated in a press release that "Under the Kurdistan Region Presidency Law, and after the IHEC certification, president Nechirvan Barzani invited the elected members of parliament to convene the first session on December 2nd at 11:00 a.m."