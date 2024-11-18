Kurdistan PM reaffirms importance of UNAMI’s role in Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdistan’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with Mohammad al-Hassan, the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative to Iraq.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's office, Barzani and al-Hassan exchanged views on the current situation in Iraq and the region.

“They discussed the importance of resolving contentious issues between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government under the Iraqi Constitution.”

The statement said that both sides stressed the need for UNAMI to continue its efforts in supporting Iraq and the Kurdistan Region's stability and security.