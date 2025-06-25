Kurdistan, Netherlands talk ties amid Mideast unrest

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with Dutch Consul General André Asselborn to discuss regional security concerns and opportunities to deepen bilateral cooperation, the regional presidency reported.

The talks focused on enhancing ties between the Kurdistan Region and the Netherlands, with both sides expressing interest in expanding joint efforts in development, education, and diplomacy.

They also addressed escalating tensions in the Middle East, including the recent Iran-Israel confrontation, and emphasized the need to maintain stability through dialogue and diplomatic engagement.

The Netherlands operates a consulate in Erbil and has partnered with the Kurdistan Region on post-conflict recovery and institutional development. The presidency noted that the meeting also covered other shared priorities.