Kurdistan, Netherlands Reiterate Commitment to Deepening Diplomatic Ties, Enhancing Regional Stability

Shafaq News/ Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan region, convened with Hans Sandee, the newly appointed Dutch Ambassador to Iraq, in the region's capital city, Erbil, on Wednesday.

The meeting, according to a readout issued by his bureau, touched on Iraq and Kurdistan's diplomatic ties with the Netherlands, the current geopolitical scenario in the Middle East and the world, and the internal stability of both Kurdistan and Iraq.

The talks encompassed a myriad of pertinent topics, including an in-depth analysis of the circumstances surrounding the internally displaced persons taking refuge in the camps of Kurdistan.

President Barzani extended a warm welcome to Ambassador Sandee, lauding his appointment and extending wishes for a successful and productive tenure. He further asserted his unflinching support for the ambassador in his upcoming missions, commending the Dutch government for its aid to Iraq and Kurdistan, specifically their initiatives in the agricultural sector.

Echoing Barzani's sentiments, Ambassador Sandee reiterated the Netherlands' steadfast commitment to bolstering Iraq and Kurdistan's security and stability, acknowledging the significant role the federal region plays.

He said that the Dutch assistance is intended to bring about a state of equilibrium in Iraq and Kurdistan, and extolled the region's efforts in accommodating and aiding displaced persons and refugees.

The statesmen, the readout concluded, addressed pressing concerns pertaining to human rights conditions and the active involvement of non-governmental organizations in Iraq and Kurdistan.