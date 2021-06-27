Kurdistan MoE: the region suffers from an 1150-megawatts-deficit in electric power

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Electricity of Kurdistan Region said there is a deficit in the total production to meet the region's need for energy, amounting to 1150 megawatts, noting that the energy produced is sufficient to supply 15 hours a day only.

In a Facebook post, the ministry's spokesman said that the total national electricity production in the region currently amounts to 3350 megawatts, while the electricity demand is 4500 megawatts."

"The ministry supplies between 13-15 hours of energy per day. It is working to re-operate four production units in Erbil and al-Sulaymaniyah, with a production capacity of 400 megawatts of electricity each", he noted.