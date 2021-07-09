Report

Kurdistan’s Ministry of Electricity to provide more energy from Turkey

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-07-09T10:39:15+0000
Kurdistan’s Ministry of Electricity to provide more energy from Turkey

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan’s Ministry of Electricity announced on Friday that it has started to prepare to provide more energy from Turkey.

According to the ministry, Kurdistan will import 132 KV of electricity through the Kouachi-Zakho transmission line.

For his part, the Minister Kamal Muhammad Salih visited the 132 KV station in Zakho, and check the preparation to receive more energy supplies from Turkey to the Doban station in Simel.

He also briefed on the Kouachi-Zakho power transmission project, implemented by Shanders company.

From day to day, Kurdistan faces rolling blackouts as a result of the KRG’S severe problems in its electricity sector.

