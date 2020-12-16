Kurdistan MP suggests an "Ideal Solution" for the financial crisis in the region

Shafaq News / A member of Kurdistan Regional Parliament, Ali Hama Saleh, said on Wednesday that reduce the burden of the financial crisis caused by the decline in oil prices and the repercussions of COVID-19 pandemic, the regional government must deliver 250 thousand crude oil barrels per day to the national "SOMO" company, and 50% of the border crossing income to the federal government.

In a post on social media, Saleh said that the region, via this formula, will be able to obtain 12.67% of the 2021 budget, which besides including the Peshmerga on the Federal Ministry of Defense, can be an "Ideal" solution for the current crisis.

Saleh deemed this formula as "a very good thing." Otherwise, the region will be exposed to a "very big" financial crisis, and its government will bear the responsibility in this regard.