Kurdistan Islamic scholars seek action against dismissed lecturer

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Union of Islamic Scholars in the Kurdistan Region on Thursday called on Al-Sulaymaniyah's Directorate of Endowments and Religious Affairs to take legal and administrative action against university lecturer Abdul Latif Ahmed Mustafa, nearly two weeks after reports linked him to inappropriate relationships with female students.

In a statement, the union clarified that Mustafa, known as “Abdul Latif al-Salafi,” was not one of its members and said his case fell under the authority of the Kurdistan Region's Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

The ministry on Wednesday permanently dismissed him from his post at the College of Islamic Sciences at the University of Sulaimani as a disciplinary measure.

In June, the university launched an investigation into Mustafa, a prominent Salafi figure,* after audio recordings circulated online referring to romantic relationships with female students attending his classes. Students at the College of Islamic Sciences also raised concerns over the alleged harassment of female students and claimed unequal treatment and discrimination within the college.

*A Salafi figure refers to someone who follows or promotes Salafism, a conservative movement within Sunni Islam.