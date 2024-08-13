Najaf Prosecutor urges legal action over controversial comments by analyst

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Najaf Public Prosecutor Saad Abbar urged the Najaf Investigation Court to take legal action on a complaint by MP Hadi Al-Salami against political analyst Basheer Ghaleb Abdel Kazem.

Representative Al-Salami’s complaint stated, “Activist Abdel Kazem appeared on Al-Rasheed satellite channel, questioning the sanctity of Najaf and calling it a city of gays and homosexuals.”

Moreover, Al-Salami affirmed in his complaint, "The people of Najaf Governorate and seven thousand lawyers were harmed by this false speech, which negatively affected me, my fellow lawyers, and the governorate’s residents.”

“I request that my statement be recorded as a complaint and that all legal actions be taken against Abdel Kazem."

Najaf, in southern Iraq, is a key religious center for Shia Muslims, renowned for the Imam Ali Shrine, dedicated to Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib, the Prophet Muhammad’s cousin and the first Shia Imam. The city also features the Wadi al-Salam Cemetery, one of the largest and oldest cemeteries in the world, and the historically significant Al-Kufa Mosque nearby.