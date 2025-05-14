Kurdistan-Iran border provinces to consolidate ties

Shafaq News/ Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw visited the Iranian Consulate General in Erbil on Wednesday, accompanied by Shaker Hussein, the Kurdistan Region’s official in charge of Iran relations, to meet Consul General Faramarz Asadi.

According to a statement, the visit focused on coordinating preparations for an upcoming annual summit between the governors of border provinces in the Kurdistan Region and Iran to “strengthen ties between Erbil, Al-Sulaymaniyah, Duhok, Halabja, and their Iranian counterparts in Urmia, Kermanshah, and Kurdistan Province, and to enhance trade and economic cooperation.”

The summit will be held next week in the Iranian city of Sanandaj, in Kurdistan Province.