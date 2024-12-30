Kurdistan Health Minister denies privatization of public laboratories

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region's Minister of Health, Saman Barzanji, dismissed reports claiming that government laboratories will be transferred to the private sector, labeling them as “baseless rumors intended to mislead and alarm the public.”

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Barzanji emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring accessible healthcare services for all citizens without imposing additional financial burdens.

"The allegations about privatizing public laboratories are entirely unfounded," the minister stated. "The agreements rumored to have been signed in this regard are exaggerated claims and misinformation."

Barzanji assured that the government has no plans to increase costs for medical tests, confirming that current prices will remain unchanged, stressing that “ongoing projects aim not only to enhance medical services but also to increase government revenues through legal and scientific means, while creating new job opportunities.”

While the private sector contributes by supplying basic chemical materials for laboratories, Barzanji clarified that this does not equate to transferring ownership or management of the laboratories to private entities.

The minister reiterated that these efforts “are part of a comprehensive plan to improve healthcare services,” highlighting the government’s dedication to supporting and strengthening the public health system to serve citizens effectively.

"Our current projects aim to enhance the healthcare sector without affecting citizens' rights or increasing their expenses," he concluded.

Earlier on Monday, the Kurdistan Islamic Union bloc in the Kurdistan Parliament criticized the Kurdish government for signing agreements with private companies in the health and education sectors. The bloc argued that such measures increase financial pressures on low-income families and threaten their rights.