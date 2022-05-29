KRG delegation heads to Baghdad on Sunday

Shafaq News / The Minister of Health in the Kurdistan Region, Saman Barzanji, and the acting Federal Minister of health, Hani al-Aqabi, have conducted intensive discussions to solve the pending differences between the two sides.

The Ministry of Health in the Kurdistan Region revealed in a statement that in a phone call, the two sides discussed cooperation.

The statement added that a delegation from the Regional Ministry headed to Baghdad today night, and it is expected that a series of meetings will be held between the two sides tomorrow.

"This visit aims to solve the pending issues, and enhance cooperation to provide medicines, medical equipment, and service projects for the Kurdistan Region", the statement concluded.