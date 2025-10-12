+3,000 kidney patients depend on dialysis in Kurdistan

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan's Health Minister Saman Barzanji declared on Sunday that thousands of people across the Region require ongoing kidney dialysis treatment.

Speaking during the opening of a new peritoneal dialysis* center in Erbil, Barzanji emphasized that around 3,100 individuals suffer from kidney disease and depend on regular dialysis, noting that 98% of medical services for these patients are provided through public hospitals.

Explaining that the Region currently operates 15 dialysis centers, he further stressed that the new facility is expected to ease administrative procedures and enhance the efficiency of medical services for patients.

*Kidney dialysis is a medical procedure that removes waste and excess fluids from the blood when the kidneys can no longer function properly, helping patients manage chronic or severe kidney disease.