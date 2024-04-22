Kurdistan Govt implements 70% of global press freedom recommendations

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Kurdistan Region Government Coordinator for International Advocacy, Dindar Zebari, affirmed that the implementation of international recommendations regarding press freedom has increased by more than 70% under the ninth government formation.

Zebari stated in a press conference that "the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), recognizing the importance of the press in enhancing greater transparency in its affairs and fulfilling its duty to create a favorable and protective environment for journalists to perform their professional duties, has organized the press under Law No. 35 of 2007, which defines the duties and rights of journalists and media outlets."

He added that "with the support of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, and after approving the KRG's human rights plan in the ninth formation, 11 recommendations regarding the press were implemented by the United Nations Human Rights Council and other international bodies, directed at relevant institutions. Special measures were also taken regarding investigation procedures, providing information, expediting the resolution of press-related issues, and implementing press laws."

He clarified that "according to the comparative report of the human rights plan in the Kurdistan Region Government, the implementation of recommendations in the field of press freedom was as follows: in 2022, only one recommendation was implemented, (5) recommendations were not implemented, and (5) recommendations are in progress. However, in 2023, (7) recommendations were implemented, one recommendation was not implemented, and (3) are in progress. Therefore, implementing press freedom recommendations in the plan execution process increased by over 70%."

Regarding the legal protection of journalists' rights, he affirmed that "in 2023, we filed (5) lawsuits against media outlets on various issues such as national security breaches, defamation, insults, and threats. Lawyers were provided to defend journalists and media outlets. From 2021 to 2023, around (65) letters were sent from courts and police to the Journalists' Syndicate. Two lawsuits were filed in courts, and two were referred to the Public Prosecutor."

The KRG Coordinator pointed out that "the Kurdistan Regional Government has regulated journalists' work in recent years, with over (2000) digital media and journalism licenses issued by the Kurdistan Regional Government, including (130) news websites, (138) radio stations, (263) newspapers, (726) magazines, (31) satellite channels, and (85) local channels. On the other hand, the statistics of Syndicate members in 2023 were as follows: 6910 active members, 242 trainee members, and 2020 participating members."

"We are trying to amend the press law to suit this era, as Law No. 35 of 2007 only addressed print media. Now, there is electronic media, and the law must encompass all technological developments."

Today marks the 126th anniversary of the founding of Kurdish journalism, the issuance of the first issue of Kurdistan newspaper by Mir Mekdad Midhat Badirkhan, and the 26th anniversary of the founding of the Kurdistan Journalists Syndicate.