Zebari meets UNITAD representative in Iraq 

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Regional Government Coordinator for International Advocacy, Dindar Zebari, met today, Sunday, with Christian Ritscher, the Special Adviser and Head of the United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da'esh (ISIS).

An official statement reported that during the meeting, Zebari confirmed that the Regional government is putting all efforts to support the team's mission, prosecute the criminals, and compensate the victims.

It added that the meeting shed light on the recent outcomes of the cooperation between the team and KRG, especially regarding holding ISIS terrorists accountable for the genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity that they committed.

Zebari confirmed that cooperation between UNITAD and KRG is ongoing in several fields, including technology, training judges and detectives, as well as the mass graves file.

He pointed out that since the death penalty is currently suspended in the Kurdistan Region, KRG has prepared a bill to establish a specialized court to look into ISIS crimes that are not classified as war crimes, genocide, or crimes against humanity.

For his part, Mr. Ritscher praised KRG's role in helping the team secure and study all the evidence to prosecute ISIS terrorists for their crimes, noting that the mission depends on such efforts and is committed to continuous cooperation and coordination with the Regional government.