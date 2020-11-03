Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Kurdistan ’Barzani invites Armenian companies to Invest in Iraq and the Region

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-11-03T09:45:59+0000
Kurdistan ’Barzani invites Armenian companies to Invest in Iraq and the Region

Shafaq News / Nechirvan Barzani, President of Kurdistan Region met on Tuesday the Armenian Consul General in Erbil Arshak Manoukian, a statement by the Presidency said.

“Kurdistan invites Armenian capital and companies to invest in Iraq and the Region.” The statement quoted Barzani as saying.

Relations between Erbil and Baghdad, the terrorism, and the latest developments in the region were discussed between the two sided.

 Barzani also expressed his wishes to deal peacefully with outstanding issues and disagreement so stability would return to the region.


related

Barzani condemns attacks on diplomatic missions and expresses support for Al-Kadhimi

Date: 2020-09-29 07:29:09
Barzani condemns attacks on diplomatic missions and expresses support for Al-Kadhimi

Barzani appoints a new director of the General Organization for Mine Affairs

Date: 2020-08-30 14:02:02
Barzani appoints a new director of the General Organization for Mine Affairs

Nechirvan Barzani hosts the British Ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2020-10-14 21:06:11
Nechirvan Barzani hosts the British Ambassador to Iraq

Barzani: terrorism is a global threat

Date: 2020-09-11 12:24:51
Barzani: terrorism is a global threat

Barzani offers condolences to Kuwait

Date: 2020-09-29 18:51:50
Barzani offers condolences to Kuwait

Kurdish president to meet Macron in Baghdad

Date: 2020-08-31 20:22:47
Kurdish president to meet Macron in Baghdad

Barzani receives an invitation from Karbala's local government to visit the governorate

Date: 2020-10-15 13:45:36
Barzani receives an invitation from Karbala's local government to visit the governorate

President of Kurdistan: we support Al-Kadhimi's government

Date: 2020-09-16 14:41:45
President of Kurdistan: we support Al-Kadhimi's government