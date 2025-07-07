Kurdistan-Baghdad talks enter new phase

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Erbil

A Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) delegation arrived in Baghdad on Monday to deliver a response to federal proposals aimed at resolving outstanding issues, including the salary crisis.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, the response addresses Baghdad’s proposed framework and opens the door for joint discussions on a mechanism to ensure consistent wage disbursement to Kurdish public employees, as well as other issues of common interest.

Cabinet officials indicated that the Council of Ministers may vote on the agreement during its July 8 session, depending on the outcome of ongoing negotiations.

The renewed dialogue comes after months of salary disruptions affecting tens of thousands of civil servants in the Region, amid disputes over oil revenues, federal budget entitlements, and constitutional obligations.

Senior political figures, including Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani and Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani, have called for a swift, depoliticized resolution based on legal mechanisms and shared national priorities.

Federal authorities insist that the KRG fully comply with oil export procedures, particularly channeling crude through the state-run SOMO company and depositing revenues into federal accounts, while Kurdish officials argued they have met all requirements, accusing Baghdad of breaching prior agreements by withholding funds.