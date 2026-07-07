Kurdish women address geopolitical shifts at Al-Sulaymaniyah forum

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

A symposium examining the impact of geopolitical shifts on women in Kurdish communities opened on Tuesday in Al-Sulaymaniyah, in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, bringing together politicians, activists, academics, and women’s organization representatives.

Held under the title “Kurdistan’s Geopolitics and the Status of Women,” the event included speakers such as Ilham Ahmed, co-chair of the Foreign Relations Department of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, and Ayla Akat Ata, an activist and former Turkish lawmaker.

Speaking to Shafaq News, participant Awan Silwan described the symposium as “a platform for dialogue among women from the four parts of Kurdistan,” aimed at discussing political developments, exchanging expertise, and building a shared vision on women’s issues.

Read more: Kurdistan Region reports 62% progress on women’s rights