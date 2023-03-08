Barzani commemorates vital role of Kurdish women on IWD

Shafaq News / The prominent Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, took a moment on Wednesday to reflect on the profound contributions and sacrifices of Kurdish women.

In a tweet, Barzani wished "a happy International Women's Day to the women of Kurdistan, Iraq, and the rest of the world."

Moreover, Barzani emphasized the pivotal role of Kurdish women in the course of their ongoing struggle, and highlighted that their unwavering dedication and immense sacrifices shall remain etched in our collective memory for all time.

Notably, International Women's Day is a day of global celebration observed on March 8th annually, serving as a symbolic representation of widespread esteem, recognition, and admiration for the significant economic, political, and social achievements of women worldwide.