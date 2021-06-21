Kurdish talk to be resumed soon

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-21T05:25:36+0000

Shafaq News/ Fasla Yousef, a member of the Presidency of the Kurdish National Council, told Shafaq News agency that the Kurdish Council is ready to start talk, and the atmosphere is positive now to resume the negotiations, after the US and the SDF leader ensured providing the requirements to start the third phase of negotiations. The deputy US envoy, David Brownstein, had held a meeting online a few days ago with the leadership of the Kurdish National Council while it was in Geneva. Yousef added, "We asked the American sponsor and the SDF commander earlier to create a suitable atmosphere to start negotiations by ensuring that the PYD's violations would stop, including arrests, attacks on the council's headquarters, and hostile statements." "What we are asking for is the commitment of the Democratic Union Party to the statement issued in late 2019, which includes a set of points to build confidence between the Kurdish parties." On December 17, 2019, the Autonomous Administration announced in a statement, "there is no legal obstacle for the Kurdish National Council in Syria to open its organizational and partisan offices and conduct its political, media and social activities without the need for any prior security approvals." Youssef revealed that it is expected to resume negotiations soon after the return of the deputy US envoy to Syria. She added that "in the previous two phases of negotiations, a common political vision and political reference were agreed upon, and what has been accomplished will not be discussed, and the new round will be a continuation of the negotiations, the most important of which is the administrative and military file and contentious issues." The resumption of negotiations between the Kurdish National Council and the Kurdish National Unity parties in Syria has stalled since the beginning of last February, after many of the headquarters of the Kurdish Council and the parties affiliated with it were exposed last December to sabotage, burning, and shooting by the "Revolutionary Youth" group of the Democratic Union Party, According to several statements issued by the Kurdish National Council.

related