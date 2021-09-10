Report

Kurdish refugees to arrive in Iraq soon after Ankara handed them over to Syria

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-09-10T16:18:32+0000
Kurdish refugees to arrive in Iraq soon after Ankara handed them over to Syria

Shafaq News / The Department of Foreign Relations in the Kurdistan Region announced the end of the Kurdish refugee crisis whom Turkey deported to Syria.

 The department said in a statement, "The 54 Kurdish refugees will cross the Ibrahim Al-Khalil border crossing, after completing the legal procedures, and there will be a team of the Foreign Relations Department to receive them."

 The Department thanked the Iraqi Ministries of Interior, Migration and Displacement, the Consul General of Turkey in the region, for obtaining the approval of the Turkish government, and the Iraqi embassy in Ankara, for helping the refugees return. 

Last Monday, the Foreign Relations Committee of the Kurdistan Regional Parliament confirmed that the Turkish consul in Erbil promised to return the Kurdish refugees who Ankara had previously handed over to Syria.

The Turkish authorities had announced earlier that they had seized Kurdish refugees and handed them over to Syria instead of deporting them to the Kurdistan Region.

