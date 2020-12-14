Report

Kurdish parties in Kirkuk propose forming local security forces and refuse "Kurdish Mobilization Forces"

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-12-14T12:47:41+0000
Shafaq News / The Kurdish parties in Kirkuk governorate held a meeting on Monday to discuss the political and security conditions while stressing the refusal to form any armed faction in the Kurdish component's name.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that all the Kurdish parties in Kirkuk held a meeting at the headquarters of the second branch of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan in the governorate to discuss the latest developments in the political and security arena, as well as the formation of committees to resolve agricultural disputes in the Balkana district.

The meeting agreed to form a joint force from Kirkuk's people to be affiliated with the Federal Ministry of Interior to fill the security vacuums in some areas of Kirkuk's outskirts.

The correspondent indicated that the parties stressed the need to unify visions and not allow forming popular mobilization in the name of the Kurdish forces because it is outside the constitution and the law.

