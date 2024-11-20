Kurdish leader denounces accusations of census manipulation in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ As Iraq began its long-awaited national census on Wednesday, concerns over the process’s fairness and potential manipulation arose in the ethnically diverse city of Kirkuk.

Historically, Kirkuk has experienced dramatic demographic shifts, particularly under Saddam Hussein’s Arabization policy, which was later reversed post-2003, leading to renewed ethnic and political tensions.

Concerns over the census's fairness have led the Arab Coalition and the Iraqi Turkmen Front to call for a halt, citing potential manipulations, while the Kurdish Democratic Party urges participation, seeing it as essential for economic planning.

Mohammed Kamal, a leader in the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and head of its third branch, responded to Arab and Turkmen accusations regarding the relocation of families from Erbil and Al-Sulaymaniyah to Kirkuk to influence the census process.

"Statements from Al-Siyada Alliance, the Arab Coalition, and the Turkmen Front, along with MP Arshad Al-Salihi, accusing Kurdish parties of relocating families to Kirkuk to manipulate the census are unfounded. Those who returned to Kirkuk yesterday are its original Kurdish residents, and it is their natural right to participate in the census in their birthplace," Kamal said.

"These hollow statements carry a chauvinistic mentality and represent the same hostility held by the late Saddam Hussein, who committed the heinous crime of displacing 757 Kurdish villages in Kirkuk and carried out the infamous Anfal campaign against the Kurds. Anyone opposing the return of Kirkuk's original Kurdish residents is embracing that same mindset."

He emphasized that "many Kurds have not returned to their areas in Kirkuk and their villages, and successive Iraqi governments have not compensated a single Kurdish family for the destruction and displacement caused by Saddam's regime, which redistributed Kurdish agricultural lands to others to create demographic changes in Kirkuk."

He pointed out that "among the villages displaced by the former regime were six Turkmen villages, many of whose residents settled in Kurdistan for years. Why does MP Arshad Al-Salihi object to the return of Toubzawa's Kurdish residents but not Turklan's Turkmen residents? This is one of Al-Salihi's contradictions."

Kamal also addressed Al-Salihi's remarks about the "failure" of the Kurdistan Region's referendum on self-determination, stating, "On the contrary, the referendum was successful and popular, with significant participation from the Kurds in the Region."

He described Al-Salihi's accusations of relocating families from the Kurdistan Region, Turkiye, and Iran to Kirkuk as "ridiculous and absurd," questioning, "Is it conceivable that someone would leave their home to come to Kirkuk just to participate in the census?"

It is noteworthy that Kirkuk’s significant oil reserves add to the complexity, as census results could impact the distribution of resources and future negotiations between Baghdad and the Regional Government.

The outcome of this census could either foster greater cooperation or deepen regional rifts, depending on how effectively it is managed.