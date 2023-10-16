KDP awaits decision to reopen headquarters in Kirkuk

Shafaq News / Kamal Kirkuki, the organizational bureau chief of Kirkuk and Garmyan for the Kurdistan Democratic Party, announced on Monday that the decision to reopen the party's offices in Kirkuk awaits a verdict from the Democratic Party leadership.

Speaking at a press conference held in Erbil, Kirkuki stated, "Following the Federal Court's decision to permit the reopening of our party's offices in Kirkuk, we are fully prepared and await a decision from the Democratic Party leadership to reopen the offices and resume our activities."

The Federal Court, Iraq's highest judicial authority, responded to a lawsuit related to the advanced headquarters in Kirkuk province, nullifying the provincial order without a hearing. The document, released by the Federal Court, revealed that the plaintiff, Deputy Wissam Assi Hussein, sought a ruling compelling the first defendant (Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani) to annul Order No. 843 of 2023, which concerned the relocation of Kirkuk's operational headquarters from its current location and its handover devoid of vacancies.

The court ruled to dismiss the plaintiff's claim (Wasfi Assi), citing lack of jurisdiction according to the form of the lawsuit, and nullified Provincial Order No. 213/Federal/2023 issued by this court on September 3, 2023.

The Federal Court had previously suspended, on September 3, 2023, the decision by Al-Sudani to vacate the advanced headquarters of the Joint Operations in Kirkuk and hand it over to the Kurdistan Democratic Party.