Iraq's population count finalized, province breakdown coming

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iraqi Ministry of Planning announced that the final national census results will be sent to each province once the auditing and statistical calculations are completed.

Abdel Zahra Al-Hindawi, the ministry’s spokesperson, explained that each province’s governor will officially disclose detailed population figures—including data for provincial centers, districts, sub-districts, and villages—along with other pertinent statistics.

Al-Hindawi also noted that an official press conference will be held on Wednesday to present the Ministry’s economic survey data on poverty and unemployment in Iraq.

Earlier today, the ministry released preliminary census figures, showing the country’s population at 46,118,000—a notable increase from the initial estimate of 45,407,000 announced last November.