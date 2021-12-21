Inflation rate in Iraq rose by 0.5% in November, Ministry of Planning says

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Planning said on Tuesday that the monthly inflation rate rose by 0.5% in November, compared to the previous month.

"November 2021's report demonstrated an 8.4% rise in the inflation rates compared to the same period in 2020," the Ministry said.

The Ministry's Central Bureau of Statistics said in a statement that it continuously monitors the price movement of basic commodities, which accounts for 88% of the Iraqi family's expenditures, via its monthly reports.

Miscellaneous commodities were the top boost of the regular family expenditures in November by 3.7%, according to the report. Clothes (19%) and shoes (2.6%) grossed a 2% rise altogether.

Household material prices rose by 1.1% in total; furniture and appliances prices went up by 0.9% and 1.1%, respectively.