It is unlikely to include new projects in the 2022 budget, Ministry spokesman says

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-01-03T09:38:29+0000
Shafaq News / The Ministry of planning said today it is unlikely to include new projects in the 2022 budget law.

The Ministry's spokesman, Abdulzahra al-Hindawi, told Shafaq News agency that including new projects in the 2022 budget will not be easy, especially since many projects are currently being implemented.

He noted that the authorities will focus on finishing the already inaugurated projects.

Al-Hindawi added that the oil prices' recovery and receiving enough revenues will positively impact the government's investments, pointing that no less than 6,000 projects are being implemented throughout Iraq.

Back in 2020, the Ministry of Planning suspended the implementation of the 2021 budget projects, against the backdrop of the oil prices' sharp decline.

